Dera violence: After being closed for over 36 hours, Chandigarh railway station resumes operations

At Chandigarh Railway Station on Sunday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) At Chandigarh Railway Station on Sunday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

AFTER CHANDIGARH railway station remained closed for over 36 hours for the first time in history, the Northern Railway on Sunday resumed train operations from the station. The trains were partially restored, officials said. According to the railway officials, in the Ambala division out of the 300 trains, 53 trains couldn’t run due to operational reasons.

From Chandigarh railway station the morning Shatabdi train operated, while two more Shatabdi trains didn’t operate. One Shatabdi train also departed from New Delhi in the evening. “We managed to start the train operations in the division from Sunday,” said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ambala division Dinesh Kumar. He said that 18 mail express and 35 passenger trains couldn’t operate in the Ambala division on Sunday. Kumar added that the railways would start the train services fully from Monday.

This is for the first time that the Chandigarh railway station has remained closed for such a long time. “In the past, we have never witnessed the closure of operations at the station,” said Kumar. Due to verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the train services at Chandigarh railway station were closed from 12 am on August 25, and officials said that the services resumed from the station on Sunday. Bus operators on Saturday evening had decided to start the bus service from Chandigarh. As per the Haryana Roadways officials, over 200 buses operate daily from Kalka, Chandigarh and Panchkula depot.

On Sunday, the bus service resumed from Chandigarh only to Delhi and Gurugram. A senior official from Haryana roadways said that on Monday, they will send buses to different areas depending upon the situation and a call to start the bus services will be taken on Monday only. Several airlines have announced to start additional flights from Chandigarh to Delhi on Monday.

