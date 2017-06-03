After bail, AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran returns home amid huge cheers

TTV Dinakaran (File Photo) TTV Dinakaran (File Photo)

AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran on Saturday returned home after being granted bail in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by supporters gathered outside his Adyar residence with loud cheers. On Thursday, a Delhi court granted bail to Dinakaran and his close aide Mallikarjuna and asked them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh each and two sureties of the like amount. In addition, they have been warned against leaving the country without the permission of the court.

Dinakaran was arrested on April 25 after four days of questioning on charges of allegedly attempting to bribe unidentified EC officials in order to obtain the undivided AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ election symbol for the bypoll to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu. Dinakaran, the nephew of VK Sasikala, is also accused of allegedly arranging money from undisclosed sources and transferring from Chennai to Delhi through illegal channels.

The bypoll, which was necessitated following the demise of former state chief minister J Jayalalithaa, was subsequently cancelled by the poll watchdog following the alleged irregularities. The EC had also frozen the AIADMK’s symbol after two of its faction – one led by Dinakaran’s aunt Sasikala and the other by former chief minister O Panneerselvam – staked claim to it.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App