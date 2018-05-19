After attack on Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana police to step up VIP security

After the ‘oil attack’ in Hisar on Thursday. (Express Photo) After the ‘oil attack’ in Hisar on Thursday. (Express Photo)

A DAY after a youth allegedly threw ‘black oil’ on Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Hisar, the Haryana police Friday decided to step up security cover of the VIPs, particularly the CM. Haryana DGP B S Sandhu told The Indian Express that Hisar IG Sanjay Kumar had also been asked to probe the incident. On Thursday evening, a youth had allegedly thrown black oil on Khattar when he had gone to a temple ahead of his road show in Hisar. The DGP said security arrangements meant for VIPs would be reviewed.

According to the FIR, the accused Praveen Sawant, a resident of Jakhod Khera village (Hisar), not only breached the security cover of the local police but also the cover given by the personal staff of the “VVIP”. “He endangered the security of the VVIP (CM) and scuffled with me and other (police) officials… And insulted the VVIP,” claimed Inspector Krishan Kumar in his police statement. The police also recovered a bottle of black oil from the possession of the accused.

A police spokesperson said Sawant was produced before a court Friday and sent to police custody for a day. The police had also arrested two persons for allegedly showing black flags to the CM Thursday. The court released them Friday on bail.

