After assault, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital doctors go on strike

A senior resident doctor of the emergency medicine ward and a security guard were allegedly physically assaulted by relatives of a 30-year-old patient at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital Sunday night. Delhi Police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged assault. According to eyewitnesses, the assault took place at 11.30 pm on Sunday, when the security guard denied the family entry into the casualty ward after the patient — who had complained of abdominal pain — was referred to the labour room. The hospital on Monday witnessed a total strike called by resident doctors, who even boycotted emergency services.

The incident comes two weeks after an orthopaedic doctor at Dhule Civil Hospital in Maharashtra was assaulted by his patient’s relatives. Dr Sumit Paria, president, Resident Doctors’ Association, DDU Hospital, said the members of the family also “vandalised” the property inside the CMO’s office. Dr Paria said while the guard has received injuries on his chest and face, the doctor has received injuries on his hand. Both are “stable”, he added.

DCP (west district) Vijay Kumar said they received a PCR call about the quarrel on Sunday. “On reaching the spot, the investigating officer found two persons quarrelling with the doctors. Both the accused were controlled by the staff. Dr Sanjay, CMO, DDU Hospital, has given a written complaint, wherein he alleged that the attendants of the patient physically assaulted special security guard Vikram Chauhan and senior doctor Shashank Srivastav,” he said.

The medical examination of the two victims has been carried out. The accused had also damaged public property. “A case was registered at Hari Nagar police station and three accused — Amresh Kumar, Mukesh and Nirmal Kumar — were arrested and sent to judicial custody,” he said. During questioning, Amresh said he had worked as a guard at the hospital and his wife wasn’t attended to properly, police said.

Dr Paria said “things got out of control” when the accused tried to enter the casualty for the third time. “Six doctors from inside came to see the situation. That’s when the accused assaulted a senior resident,” Dr Paria said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now