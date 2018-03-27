After Amit Malviya tweets out Karnataka poll dates, Congress dubs BJP ‘Super Election Commission’

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked if action would be taken against Amit Malviya or BJP chief Amit Shah. (File Photo) Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked if action would be taken against Amit Malviya or BJP chief Amit Shah. (File Photo)

As controversy erupted over BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeting the date of the Karnataka elections before the Election Commission’s official announcement, the Congress wasted no time in hitting out at the saffron party, calling it the ‘Super Election Commission’. Questioning the credibility of the poll watchdog, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala asked if action would be taken against Amit Malviya or BJP chief Amit Shah.

“BJP becomes the ‘Super Election Commission’ as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC. Credibility of EC is on test. Will EC now issue notice to BJP President Amit Shah and register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC’s confidential information?” Surjewala said on Twitter. READ: BJP’s Amit Malviya tweets Karnataka poll dates before announcement

Even as the Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat was addressing a press conference on the Karnataka elections, Malviya tweeted that Karnataka would go to polls on May 12 and the results would be declared on May 18. However, the BJP IT cell chief was wrong as the EC announced that the counting of votes would take place on May 15.

When asked how he had access to the dates before the EC announcement, Malviya said a news channel flashed the dates and they were already public. Malviya, having got the dates wrong, later deleted his tweet.

When Rawat’s attention was drawn towards the tweet, he said an investigation would be launched. “We will find out what happened and a full investigation will be launched. Let us not speculate on what they have,” Rawat said. At the end of the press conference, Rawat reiterated that the EC would not take the matter lightly. “Certain things may have leaked for which Election Commission will take appropriate action. It will be investigated. Be assured that actions legally and administratively befitting will be taken.”

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in Delhi today to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi, also slammed the BJP for announcing election dates for Karnataka. “All institutions are being destroyed how can a political party announce election dates before election commission? she asked.

