After Akhnoor attack, defence experts urge international community to take steps to finish terrorism

J&K: Akhnoor on high alert after attack; search ops underway (Source: ANI photo) J&K: Akhnoor on high alert after attack; search ops underway (Source: ANI photo)

With the death of three labourers working in the General Engineering Reserve Force (GREF) camp near LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu on Monday, Defence Experts said the world must take serious steps to finish terrorism as there is no doubt that Pakistani military establishment is directly responsible for training, funding and helping the militants to infiltrate in India.

Defence Expert Qamar Agha told ANI it is a very sad news and should be condemned by all international community. “This not the first time that such incident has taken place. A number of attacks have taken place this year. It should be condemned by all international community. I believe Pakistan is directly responsible for all these because these militants are being trained, funded and being helped infiltrating in India by the Pakistani military establishment. So the Pakistanis are directly responsible for all these killings of innocent military forces. It is a sad day,” he said.

WATCH VIDEO | 3 Civilians Killed As Terrorists Attack GREF Camp Near Akhnoor In Jammu & Kashmir

Echoing similar sentiments, another defence expert Major General (retired) S.R. Sinho told ANI that Pakistan’s intensity of attacks have increased in India after the surgical strikes.

“Pakistani has only been targeting the security forces, camps for the last four to five months and also in the view of the surgical strikes carried out by India the intensity of these attacks has been increased by these terrorists. The reason being is that the terrorists are the civilians paid by the Pakistanis financially and are trained by them and they know that they will get killed,” he told ANI. Singho further stated that the terrorists are shifting their activities from valley because of the heavy snow in Jammu-Pathankot area.

Meanwhile, Akhnoor has been put on high alert following the labourers’ death. The GREF is the parent cadre force of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) that builds and maintains border roads in the country. The attack on the GREF camp comes 40 days after terrorists attacked an army camp at Nagrota on November 30 last year.