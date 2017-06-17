After airport ruckus, TDP MP Diwakar Reddy flies to Paris as govt orders probe

The MP had created a ruckus at the Vizag airport after he was not allowed to board an IndiGo flight to Hyderabad because he arrived at the airport 30 minutes before departure. The MP had created a ruckus at the Vizag airport after he was not allowed to board an IndiGo flight to Hyderabad because he arrived at the airport 30 minutes before departure.

After creating a ruckus at the Vizag airport, Telugu Desam Party MP Diwakar Reddy has flown out of the country, according to reports. Reddy, who was caught on CCTV cameras, has left for France amidst criticism for his behaviour, news outlet India Today reported. According to sources, this vacation had been planned before the incident at the airport. He is expected to stay in France for six days.

Reddy took an Emirates flight via Dubai to Paris along with 12 of his family members, the Hindustan Times reported. “It is purely his personal trip and was booked well in advance. It has nothing to do with the Thursday’s incident at Visakhapatnam,” HT quoted sources as saying.

The MP had created a ruckus at the Vizag airport after he was not allowed to board an IndiGo flight to Hyderabad because he arrived at the airport 30 minutes before departure. His actions at the airport prompted a flying ban against him by not just IndiGo but also other airlines like Air India, SpiceJet and Jet Airways. In video footage, Reddy is seen pushing an IndiGo staffer as he is walking away from the MP. The push is unprovoked. In another video, he is seen angry at being denied boarding. He then reaches for the ticket printer which falls down and gets damaged. Watch Video: TDP MP assaults IndiGo airline staffer, damages ticket printer. Click here

Full-service carrier Vistara and budget airlines — GoAir and AirAsia India — on Friday barred Reddy from their flights. Air India, SpiceJet and Jet Airways followed IndiGo on Thursday, which imposed the flying ban on him.

Speaking to NDTV, Reddy had said he found no reason to tender an apology. He conveyed the same to his party leadership. Reddy’s colleague in Parliament C M Ramesh has, however, advised him to tender an apology, HT reported. Reddy has said that he will disclose all details of the incident to officials as a probe has been ordered by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Earlier this year, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad was temporarily banned by airlines from flying after he assaulted an Air India staffer, triggering a major controversy. The Centre released its draft rules for a national no-fly list for unruly passengers.

