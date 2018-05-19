After 8 months at sea, all-women Navy crew on board INSV Tarini set to return on Monday

The all-women crew are set to arrive in Delhi on May 23. (Source: Indian Navy) The all-women crew are set to arrive in Delhi on May 23. (Source: Indian Navy)

The all-women crew of the Indian Navy on board naval vessel INSV Tarini is scheduled to return to Goa on Monday after completing circumnavigation of the globe for eight months.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba will receive the navy officers on their arrival near Panaji, the location they had set sail from on September 10, 2017.

#WelcomeHomeTarini #INSVTarini is returning back to Goa, India after her historic circumnavigation of the globe! Smt @nsitharaman and Admiral Sunil Lanba CNS to welcome them on 21st May’18 ⛵ pic.twitter.com/7a7vTjsUO0 — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) May 18, 2018

It’s a first for India where an all-women crew set sails for circumnavigation of the globe. The crew led by Skipper Lt. Commander Vartika Joshi set sail along with five women officers, Lt. Commanders Pratibha Jamwal, and Patarapalli Swathi and Lt. Aishwarya Boddapati, Payal Gupta and Vijaya Shougrakpam last year on a voyage to complete 26,100 (approximately 42,000 kms on land) nautical miles, an expedition falling under the project Navika Sagar Parikrama.

The all-women crew are set to arrive in Delhi on May 23 and “shall be felicitated by Honorable PM on 23 May”, said the Indian Navy Spokesperson Capt. D.K. Sharma while speaking to indianexpress.com.

The women officers were trained for two years under Capt. Atool Sinha before they undertook the expedition.

Tarini halted four times in eight months, at Fremantle in Australia, Lyttelton in New Zealand, Falkland Islands and Cape Horn. However, scheduled to return in April, the crew was delayed “due to an unscheduled detour to Port Louis Mauritius for attending to a defect on steering gear,” said Capt. Sharma.

