After 7 months, Mamata Banerjee visits Darjeeling: want Hills to smile

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Darjeeling is an inseparable part of India and the state, and development in the Hills can only be ushered in if everyone works together for peace. “All of us should work together if the cause is good. Darjeeling can develop, but for that we all need to combine our efforts and ensure that there is peace here,” she said at an event at Rohini Gate.

Mamata’s visit to the region comes after seven months of unrest, including a 104-day shutdown over the demand for a separate Gorkhaland. She is scheduled to attend a prize distribution ceremony for a police sports tournament in Darjeeling on Wednesday and hold an all-party meeting on Thursday. She is also scheduled to hand over compensation to family members of GJM supporters who were killed in alleged police firing.

She also renamed Rohini Road after Subhash Ghisingh, who was the founder of the Gorkha National Liberation Front. “… I have come after seven months. There were some disturbances because of which, not only me, but no one could come to the Hills. Darjeeling has been an inseparable part of the country and the state. We will try to deliver what you want but for that we all need to work together peacefully… I always want the Hills to smile,” she said.

Chairman of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, Binay Tamang, and GNLF president Mann Ghisingh were also present.

