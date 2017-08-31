After 40, 10 more Congress MLAs ready to sign up seeking action against Majithia

CM Amarinder Singh CM Amarinder Singh

Days after Congress MLAs submitted a letter to CM Amarinder Singh, signed by 40 legislators, demanding action against former Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia in alleged drugs cases, 10 more party MLAs have expressed an interest to be part of the representation. The Congress has 77 MLAs in the House of 117. The legislators are now preparing a revised representation to include the signatures their interested colleagues. The first representation was submitted to the CM on August 23. On Tuesday, over two dozen met Punjab Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar and urged him to impress upon the Chief Minister to take action against Majithia.

Sources revealed that the first representation was prepared after a party MLA, Surjit Singh Dhiman, kicked up a row by claiming at a state function in Sunam that drugs were still available in Punjab. Dhiman was then summoned by Amarinder and told not to make statements which embarrass the the government. A week later, party legislators led by Amarinder loyalist Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa started preparing the representation for the CM. Dhiman is not a signatory to the representation, but it is learnt that he has expressed interest to sign it.

The first representation, with a four-page cover letter and several annexures, reminds the CM of his oath to eliminate drugs menace in four weeks. The letter, accessed by The Indian Express, has clippings of news items in which Amarinder had accused Majithia of eliminating a generation with drugs at a rally in Baba Bakala before elections. News reports about Amarinder taking an oath holding a Gutka Sahib to eliminate drugs menace in the state, have also been attached. Statements given by the accused in the drugs case Bittu Aulakh, Jagdish Bhola and Jagjit Singh Chahal to Enforcement Directorate (ED), having references to Majithia’s alleged role in drug trade, are also part of the representation. A legislator, who is also a signatory, told The Indian Express, that they earlier wanted to raise the issue only after the Gurdaspur bypoll so that it does not impact the prospects of the party. “But we thought that as Majithia is emboldened, we should get the CM to act against him. We have not heard from the CM on the issue yet. So we will give another representation seeking a probe against Majithia.”

Earlier, Amarinder had made it clear that he would not indulge in vendetta politics and would let the law take its own course.

The 40 MLAs, who are signatories to the letter, are: Sukhjinder Randhawa, Navtej Cheema, Lakhvir Singh, Harpartap Singh Ajnala, Harminder Singh Gill, Sukh Sarkaria, Kuljit Nagra, Gurkirat Kotli, Sangat Singh Gillian, Dr R Agnihotri, Darshan Singh Brar, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur, Pawan Adya, Kushaldeep Singh Kiki, Sukhpal Bhullar, Pargat Singh, Rajneesh Kumar Babbi, Tarsem Singh, Balbir Sidhu, Avtar Henry Junior, Barinderjit Singh Pahda, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sanjeev Talwar, Nathu Ram, Gurpreet Singh GP, Vijay Inder Singla, Arun Mickey Dogra, Chaudhary Surinder Singh, Inderbir Singh Bolaria and Gurpreet Singh Kangar.

Others include Rajinder Bedi, Darshan Lal, Pritam Sing Kotbhai, Angad Singh, Dalvir Singh Goldy, Sunil Dutti. Bolaria signed for Kulbir Singh Zira, who is abroad. He made a note that he was authorised by Zira on email to sign on his behalf.

