After 12 years, consecration of Samayapuram Mariamman temple held

Mariamman temple in Samayapuram near Tiruchirappalli. (Source: Wikimedia) Mariamman temple in Samayapuram near Tiruchirappalli. (Source: Wikimedia)

The consecration of Mariamman temple in Samayapuram near Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, was performed after a gap of twelve years on Monday. The Samayapuram Sri Mariamman is considered one of the primary sites of goddess Sakthi, also a presiding deity that cures infectious diseases like measles. In view of the increasing number of devotees that visit the temple, the administration decided to carry out elaborate renovation and provide additional facilities, for which it had spent Rs 30 crore from donations and state HR

and CE funds. The renovation work, which began in 2011, was completed this year.

The work on the sanctum sanctorum alone had cost Rs 5 crore. Fifty one ‘homa kundas’ were built for performing special poojas for various deities in the temple. The poojas started on February 3 and concluded early this morning. The consecration poojas and dravya hoothi were held at 5.30 am and the poornahoothi (completion) was held at 5.45 am. The consecration of Kalasams of the towers and the

main deity was performed at 7.10 am by the Sivachariyars, who have come from different parts of Tamil Nadu.

Tiruparankunram Siva Sri Raja Bhattar and Tiruvanaikovil Chandrasekhara Sivachariar presided over the function even as the devotees chanted the name of Sakthi. Holy water was sprinkled on the devotees using sprinklers. The Executive Officer of the temple, G Thennarasu, and district officials were present during the ceremony for which a local holiday was declared. 3,000 personnel are deployed for security reasons, the police said.

Thennarasu said the temple has undergone a major revamp. The outer enclosure of the temple has been widened to accommodate more devotees and all four major temple towers have been renovated. A three-storey hair tonsuring centre has also been constructed for devotees, he added.