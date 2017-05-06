AFSPA continues to be in force in Assam 

In 2017, there were nine incidents of violence in which four people, including two security personnel, were killed. The violence was perpetrated by insurgent groups like ULFA, NDFB and others, the ministry said. In 2017, there were nine incidents of violence in which four people, including two security personnel, were killed. The violence was perpetrated by insurgent groups like ULFA, NDFB and others, the ministry said.

The Union Home Ministry has again declared Assam a “disturbed” area under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, citing violent activities by insurgent groups such as ULFA and NDFB.

In a gazette notification, the ministry said that Assam, as well as bordering areas of Meghalaya, have been declared “disturbed” under AFSPA for three months with effect from May 3. AFSPA in Assam, in force since November 1990, expired on May 3.

In its order the ministry said 75 incidents of violence in Assam in 2016 claimed lives of 33 people, including four security personnel. Fourteen others were abducted in this period, it stated. In 2017, there were nine incidents of violence in which four people, including two security personnel, were killed. The violence was perpetrated by insurgent groups like ULFA, NDFB and others, the ministry said.

In another gazette notification, the ministry declared three districts of Arunachal Pradesh — Tirap, Changlang and Longding — and areas under 16 police stations bordering Assam as “disturbed” under AFSPA for three more months.

