African envoys slam Govt: Did not do enough

Attacked Nigerian student Endurance at Kailash Hospital. (Source: Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Attacked Nigerian student Endurance at Kailash Hospital. (Source: Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

In one of their strongest criticism of the attacks on Africans, the most recent being a brutal assault of four men in a Greater Noida mall a week ago, chiefs of missions of 43 African countries hit out at New Delhi Monday, saying saying it took no “known, sufficient and visible” deterrent action.

Describing the attacks as “xenophobic and racial in nature”, the envoys indicated their disappointment over the lack of response from the Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. In a statement, the Office of the Dean of the African Group Head of Missions said the envoys expected strong condemnation of the attacks at the highest political level, both nationally and locally.

The envoys, it said, agreed to call for an independent investigation by the Human Rights Council and other human rights bodies, and to comprehensively report the matter to the Commission of the African Union.

The statement said said a meeting of the envoys was convened to look into the recent attacks against African students in Greater Noida. “The meeting unanimously agreed that those accumulated attacks against Africans are xenophobic and racial in nature,” it said.

The envoys reviewed incidents in the past and concluded that no “known, sufficient and visible” deterrent measures were taken by the Indian government, it said.

Condemning the attacks, they expressed deep concern and noted that these “reprehensible events, both outstanding and unresolved cases against Africans, were not sufficiently condemned by the Indian authorities”.

There are missions of more than 50 African countries which are accredited to India.

Last year too, African students had been victims of violence at different locations across the country. The body of heads of the African missions had issued a statement in May 2016 too, calling for the boycott of Africa Day celebrations.

