African’s death: Call records show he lived in Bengaluru, say cops

THE UNIDENTIFIED African man, whose body has been lying unclaimed in a government hospital morgue here for the past six days, was not from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu as claimed by a section of the African community but lived mostly in Bengaluru, according to police. The police claimed this on the basis of call records of a mobile phone found on the man. Some members of the African community had initially identified the man as 28-year-old Ifeanyi Madu from Nigeria, who was last seen with a few plain-clothed policemen, who were pursuing a drug deal in east Bengaluru. The narcotics wing of the crime branch claimed that the African man died in a road accident involving a two-wheeler while trying to evade the attention of the police on the night of March 12-13. The police claimed they were at the spot where the accident occurred after receiving a tip-off on a drug deal.

The police, who have collected the call records of two SIM cards found on the African man, said that they found that he had been in Bengaluru for several months. The phone records showed that most of the calls he received or dialled belonged to people in Bengaluru. “We have assigned constables to find out the identity of these callers,” a police officer said.

Police said they have not got any response from the Nigeria High Commission on a request for identifying the dead man.

