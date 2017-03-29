Africans attacked in Greater Noida: Case against 600 unknown persons, 44 residents named

Policemen outside Express Park View Society. Gajendra Yadav Policemen outside Express Park View Society. Gajendra Yadav

IN THE aftermath of a mob attack on African nationals in Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk area, a case against around 600 unknown persons and 44 named residents of the districts has been registered by the police. Five of those named were arrested late Monday night, police said.

On Monday night, as advisories were issued to African nationals residing in Greater Noida and its adjoining areas to remain indoors, heavy police deployment continued to be witnessed in the area. Outside Express Park View society in Greater Noida’s Sector Chi, half a dozen police personnel manned the gates.

Later in the evening, senior police officers took out a flag march from Kasna police station to various parts of Greater Noida as a part of a trust building exercise.

With parts of the mob attack being recorded visually, some by police personnel and others by passersby, the police continued to identify those behind the attacks.

“We have arrested five persons — Abhishek (35), Vipin Khari (28), Anil Chaihan (30), Ravinder Nagar (27) and Shyam Lohia (27). They are residents of parts of Greater Noida including Dankaur and Surajpur. We are in the process of identifying and arresting more people,” said Abhinandan, Circle Officer, Greater Noida 1st.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate held a meeting with representatives from Africans residing in the area, Resident Welfare Association, Bar Association.

“What happened is very unfortunate. Children from Nigeria and other African countries who come here are our guests and Indian culture talks about Atithi Devo Bhavah. We should respect citizens from every country… African countries and India have old relations and everyone should understand the importance of this. The administration has asked people to report spreading of any rumour,” said N P Singh, Gautam Buddha Nagar DM.

