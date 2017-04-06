African mission dean’s response painful: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said in Lok Sabha Wednesday the response of the dean of heads of African missions to attacks on African students was “unfortunate, painful and surprising”.

Responding to a zero-hour mention by Congress member K C Venugopal, the minister said: “The dean’s statement that our political leadership is silent is completely contrary to facts… His statement was surprising and painful. We have said that it was unfortunate. The Indian government’s response cannot be called inadequate by any means.” The dean had described the attacks on African students as “xenophobic and racial”.

Sushma said the dean was called by her ministry Wednesday and the government’s response was conveyed to him. Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh spoke to him about the prompt steps taken taken by her as well as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Singh, she said, told the dean that the mission heads could have sought a meeting with the PM if not satisfied.

Sushma told the House: “You can’t say our steps are inadequate… We are committed to ensuring security of all foreigners in India. We are constantly working for security of African nationals.”

