African envoy calling attack on Nigerian students racial and xenophobic is unfortunate: Govt

Attacked Nigerian student Endurance at Kailash Hospital on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Attacked Nigerian student Endurance at Kailash Hospital on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The government on Monday called unfortunate the terming of attack on Nigerian students in Noida as racial and xenophobic by African envoy. In a statement issued, the ministry of External Affairs wrote, “It is unfortunate that a criminal act triggered following the untimely death of a young Indian student under suspicious circumstances has been termed as xenophobic and racial.”

The statement added that the government undestands the significance of the matter and has already condemned the incident and order probe into the matter. “Investigations on the death of Indian teenager and the subsequent incident by local authorities are ongoing. The Government had condemned and described as unacceptable the incident of attack on a few Nigerian nationals in Greater NOIDA. The significance attached to addressing the matter is reflected in the detailed statement by the External Affairs Minister (EAM) and the discussion in the Parliament.”

Describing the attack on four Nigerian students in Greater Noida as xenophobic and racial, the African Group Head of Missions in New Delhi had expressed displeasure with the Indian authorities, saying that “sufficient and visible deterring measures” were not taken by the government.

On the March 27, four Nigerian students were attacked in Greater Noida by a mob, who believed that that they had forced a local boy to consume drugs, causing his death. The incident sparked-off a huge outrage among African nationals living in India and raised the issue of ‘hate crime’ in the country.

After the incident, External Affairs Sushma Swaraj had ordered a probe into the matter. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also assured a fair and impartial investigation into the matter.

