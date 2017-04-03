African Development Bank to hold 52nd annual meet in Gujarat

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das addressing a press conference for curtain raiser for the 2017 Annual meeting of the African Development Bank which to be held at Ahmedabad, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das addressing a press conference for curtain raiser for the 2017 Annual meeting of the African Development Bank which to be held at Ahmedabad, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo

With Africa taking the centre-stage in terms of trade and investment, India will host 5-day annual meeting of the African Development Bank in Ahmedabad. The 52nd annual meeting will be held on May 22-26 in the capital city of Gujarat which is known for hosting mega events like Vibrant Gujarat.

Expressing gratitude to the bank for being selected as host for the annual meet, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said, “We have also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the meeting.”

The Prime Minister had announced USD 10 billion Line of Credit to Africa over next 5 years in 2015.

Das said India and Africa share great and long relationship and a great degree of commonality in terms of shared history and challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh said the state gives the microcosm of what is happening in India both in industry and culture side.

Gujarat is among top states as far as solar energy generation is concerned, Singh said, adding, under the leadership of Modi during his tenure as chief minister pioneering work was made in renewal energy and agriculture despite being water scare region.

Medical tourism side, he said, Gujarat is highly placed in cardiology, kidney transplant and knee transplant at relatively cheaper cost, he said.

Besides, 90 per cent (total world diamond) of diamond processing and polishing is done in Surat, he said.

India joined the African Development Bank in 1982. The country is a key member of the institution’s 24 Non-Regional Member Countries, which support the African Development Fund (ADF), the concessional resource window of the Bank.

In 2013, Delhi increased its contribution to the 13th replenishment of the fund by 57.28 per cent to USD 18.5 million, among other investments.

Das said India has taken various steps to deepen relationship with African nation.

He further said that the theme of Annual Meeting this year is “Transforming Agriculture for Wealth Creation in Africa”.

As a country, where a majority of population lives in rural areas, and is still dependent upon agriculture for their livelihoods, India attached a great importance to rural development and agricultural transformation, Das said.

“We have undertaken a number of new initiatives to transform the agricultural landscape: such as setting up a target of doubling farmers’ income by 2022, a new crop insurance scheme, Agriculture Irrigation Scheme, integration through an electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) etc combined with 100 per cent rural electrification by 2018 and Rural Roads Scheme such initiatives have a potential to transform the rural settings,” he said.

Therefore, he said, there is a great scope for a greater synergy between India and Africa in order to achieve our shared goal of rural and agricultural transformation, which would go a long way in reducing rural poverty and improving the quality of lives of rural people.

“I am happy to inform that India has taken a lead in establishing an International Solar Alliance, and is working closely to get it ratified soon,” he said.

He expressed hope to explore the possibilities of mutual cooperation in this area, which is fast becoming a dependable source of energy, and both India and Africa have a great advantage in this area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now