Africa has been made top priority for India’s foreign and economic policy: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi speaking at ADBG meeting in Gujarat. ANI photo PM Narendra Modi speaking at ADBG meeting in Gujarat. ANI photo

Africa has been made top priority for India’s foreign and economic policy, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 52nd annual general meeting of the African Development Bank at Gandhinagar, Tuesday. “Over decades, our ties have become stronger. After assuming office in 2014, I have made Africa a top priority for India’s foreign and economic policy,” Modi said while addressing representatives from 54 African countries who had gathered in Gujarat’s state capital for the bank’s meet.

“The year 2015 was a watershed. The third India Africa Summit held that year was attended by all fifty-four African countries having diplomatic relations with India. A record forty-one African countries participated at the level of Heads of State or Government. Since 2015, I have visited six African Countries, South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya, Mauritius and Seychelles,” Modi said while emphasising the importance of the African continent.

He also mentioned how similar visits were carried out by the Indian President, vice-president and other ministers.

“This brings me to our development cooperation. India’s partnership with Africa is based on a model of cooperation which is responsive to the needs of African countries. It is demand-driven and free of conditions. As one plank of this cooperation, India extends lines of credit through India’s Exim Bank. 152 credits have been extended to 44 countries for a total amount of nearly 8 billion dollars,” he said adding that India during the third India-Africa Forum Summit, offered 10 billion dollars for development projects over the next five years. We also offered grant assistance of 600 million dollars.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd