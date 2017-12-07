Labourer hacked, burnt alive in Rajasthan: Political leaders condemn killing, express shock

According to SP of Rajsamand Manoj Kumar, the accused, who allegedly committed the crime on Wednesday, has been arrested and being interrogated. According to SP of Rajsamand Manoj Kumar, the accused, who allegedly committed the crime on Wednesday, has been arrested and being interrogated.

A day after a Muslim labourer hailing from Malda in West Bengal, Afrazul Khan (47), was hacked and then burnt alive in Rajasthan over an alleged affair, leaders from several political parties condemned the inhuman and heinous murder. A video of the gruesome incident was uploaded on social media in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district.

According to SP of Rajsamand Manoj Kumar, the accused who allegedly committed the crime on Wednesday has been arrested and is being interrogated. The accused was also seen shouting at the victim in the video, IG of Udaipur Anand Srivastava said.

Also Read: We demand guilty be hanged: Family members of labourer hacked, burnt alive in Rajasthan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the killing and termed the incident “inhuman”. Banerjee took to Twitter saying, “We strongly condemn the heinous killing of a labourer from Bengal in Rajasthan. How can people be so inhuman. Sad.”

‘How can people be so inhuman’: Mamata Banerjee on Rajasthan murder

In another tweet, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said, “This killing is a result of the atmosphere of hate and communalism fostered by the ideology of the Sangh Parivar. Modi govt and BJP state govts refuse to act and their inaction patronises such barbarity.”

His party also tweeted saying, “CPIM strongly condemns the horrific incident of a Migrant worker from Bengal burnt alive in Rajasthan yesterday in the name of Love Jihad. Killing is a result of the environment of hate & communalism fostered by Hindutva forces. RSS-BJP answerable for such shocking hate crimes.”

President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi‏ tweeted, “He was only killed because he was a Muslim” wife of poor labourer who was hacked and burned who was to return to his village to get his daughter married.”

Expressing shock lawyer Prashant Bhushan tweeted, “Shocking! Another Muslim burnt alive in Rajasthan. These ghastly murders in the name of ‘Gauraksha’ & ‘love Jihad’ by goons are abetted by a complicit State machinery, esp in BJP ruled States.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd