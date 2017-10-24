Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to talk security with PM Modi today

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (PTI/Files) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (PTI/Files)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will hold detailed talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday on furthering the shared objective of promoting security and stability in that country and for efforts to combat the menace of terrorism. The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said the Afghan president would be here on a one-day working visit at the invitation of Modi. The invitation was extended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his Kabul trip on October 16.

During his visit, Ghani will have delegation level talks with the Prime Minister, who will also host a lunch in his honour, an official statement said. “Both sides will have the opportunity to review the entire gamut of the bilateral strategic partnership, including the New Development Partnership, hold consultations and coordinate on furthering the shared objective of promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity,” the statement said.

