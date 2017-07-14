Afghan national arrested while trying to exfiltrate to Pakistan

An Afghan national, awaiting deportation from Delhi, was arrested from Baramulla District of Kashmir as he was on his way towards the Line of Control to exfiltrate to Pakistan. (File Photo) An Afghan national, awaiting deportation from Delhi, was arrested from Baramulla District of Kashmir as he was on his way towards the Line of Control to exfiltrate to Pakistan. (File Photo)

An Afghan national, awaiting deportation from Delhi, was arrested from Baramulla District of Kashmir as he was on his way towards the Line of Control to exfiltrate to Pakistan, police said on Friday. Twenty-seven year old Mohammad Dawood was taken into custody at Kralahar in Baramulla yesterday.

“Dawood, who was acquitted in case under various sections of NDPS Act in New Delhi, was to be deported but meanwhile government had decided to appeal against his acquittal.

“His passport lies with the Special Cell of Delhi Police and he was under orders to restrict his movements to Lampur, Narela area of New Delhi,” a senior police official said. Dawood told police that he wanted to return to Afghanistan via Pakistan by crossing the LoC. “His claim is being verified, ” the official added.

Besides Dawood, police also detained two residents of Uri, the border town, and the driver of the vehicle in which they were travelling. “The local residents claim not to be connected with him. Investigation, however, is going on to ascertain the facts,” the official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App