Affordable swimming pool in neighbourhood, mother’s determination behind cop brothers’ achievement

ROHINI Palande’s decision to have her sons Ganesh and Srikant enrol for swimming lessons was simply due to the availability of a swimming pool in the neighbourhood that fit her budget. Today, head constable Ganesh Palande and assistant sub inspector Srikant Palande are national-level swimmers and have won multiple medals for the Maharashtra Police.

“Our father worked as a constable with the Mumbai police and my parents didn’t have the money to spend on sports activities but that didn’t deter my mother. She forced us to take up swimming as it came cheap. We used to stay at Worli Police Line and there is a swimming pool in the premises. Every evening she used to take us there.

We learnt swimming by observing other swimmers. We just had one pair of swimming trunks that my brother and I shared. So, when one of us used to swim, the other had to wait,” says Ganesh, now attached with the Naigaon Sports Complex where he imparts training to new aspirants.

Brother Srikant has been a part of the mixed group of servicemen and civilians who recently created a world record in open water relay swimming covering a distance of 1,030 kilometres between Gateway of India and Mangalore. “This was to pay a tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The last record was by an Israeli team, but we managed to break their record,” says Srikant with a smile on his face.

“There were jellyfish in the ocean and on the first day itself I got stung by a few. It physically drained me. I almost thought of giving up but my family and team members kept on egging me and I managed to complete the open water relay swim,” recalls Srikant.

Srikant, who now coaches in the same pool where he had learnt swimming, has many first to his credits. He was the first swimmer in the state to break the 18-year-old record set by Bollywood actor and model Milind Soman in 100-metre swimming. He was also the first policeman to bag awards in swimming for Mumbai police at the All India Police Games.

In 2003, Srikant joined Mumbai police, the same year he participated in the All Indian Open Swimming Competition, organised by the Indian Navy which was scheduled to take place on Navy Day. A month before the competition, Srikant started his training. His coaches were fishermen from Worli Koliwada.

Every day, Srikant used to swim between Worli and Dadar. “I couldn’t afford a coach but wanted to participate in the competition. I hail from Worli and knew a few fishermen from the area. Every day when I used to practice with them. They used to get their boats that used to act as a cordon and I used to swim close to it. Whenever I felt that the current was too harsh they used to pull me inside the boat. I practiced for a month and stood third in the competition. After I joined the police force, I got a coach and trained under him,” narrates Srikant.

“Before me, no policemen from Maharashtra Police had ever represented Mumbai police for swimming competition in the All India Police Games. In 2005 and 2006 I bagged a bronze in swimming at the All India Police Games and in 2007 I won seven medals, including a gold, for the Maharashtra Police. This was the first for the Maharastra Police,” says Srikant. For Srikant, swimming even played cupid for he met Risha Mehra-Palande at a competition in Delhi in 2003. The two lost touch but as luck would have it, they met again in 2010, this time however the love for the game brought them close and even got them hitched. “She is a better swimmer than I am,” Srikant says, recalling the various tournaments Risha has won. An international swimmer, Risha has won medals at the Afro-Asian Games. Both brothers specialise in the breaststroke.

“It was the simplest to learn and therefore we prefer doing the breaststroke. Of course, now we know all the styles but as children we learnt swimming by observing and emulating others. Breaststroke was easy to pick,” adds Ganesh.

For Ganesh, his last swim in February 2016 where he swam for a cause — Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao — would remain the closet to his heart. “My mother was standing at the finishing line and I took her blessings as soon as I came out of the waters. That was the last competition my mother attended. She passed away owing to an ailment,” says Ganesh, choking as he speaks.

The brothers recently watched Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. The movie depicts the struggle of the father, National wrestling champion Pogat Singh, who shapes his two daughters into international wrestling champions. For the brothers their mother, Rohini would be the hanikarak factor but her efforts moulded them into dhakad swimmers.