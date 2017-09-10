Affordable liquefied natural gas from Australia for India soon: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan Dharmendra Pradhan

India has renegotiated the pricing of liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes imported from Australia’s Gorgon project and will soon make it affordable for Indian customers, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday. Taking to Twitter Pradhan said, “Happy to share good news that India has, yet again, been able to address the long term price issue of LNG from Gorgon to suit Indian market.”

As per media reports, the Gorgon gas prices are now linked to about 13 to 13.5 percent of the global oil price on a delivered basis. “Indian consumers will receive LNG volumes at amicable price soon; this is done in a similar way to what we had done with LNG from Qatar,” he added.

Happy to share good news that India has, yet again, been able to address the long term price issue of LNG from Gorgon to suit Indian market — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 9, 2017

India has been projecting and marketing itself as one of the world’s biggest consumers of energy to get strike better bargains for its companies. The renegotiation of the deal with Australia’s Gorgon project is indicative of of oil prices softening and a global supply glut that is forcing LNG exporters to offer better deals to consumers like India to retain their energy market share.

Qatar is the largest supplier of LNG to India. Earlier on August 26, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani assured India of continued Qatari support in this regard, through uninterrupted energy supplies.

India has also been discussing energy cooperation with the United States, along with New Delhi’s growing needs, export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from early 2018 and Indian investment in LNG and Shale sector in America.

These were discussed by Pradhan with his US counterpart Rick Perry in Washington in March. Indi gradually wants to move towards a gas-based economy to double its cleaner fuel share in the energy mix to about 15 percent over the next few years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App