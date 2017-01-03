Advertisement with Narendra Modi photo violates model code: BJD

Ahead of next month’s panchhayat polls in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal Monday alleged that a newspaper advertisement of PM Narendra Modi announcing packages for farmers, self-help groups and others is in violation of the model code of conduct.

A BJD delegation led by vice-president Surya Patro submitted a petition to the state Election Commission alleging that the advertisement violated the model code, which is in force since December 27. “Yesterday, a newspaper carried an advertisement of the Centre on rice supplied to Odisha under Food Security Act, which had Modi’s picture in it. This violates the model code of conduct. Similarly, the PM announced assistance of Rs 6,000 for expectant mothers, loan waiver of farmers and packages for women self-help groups. This too is gross violation of the code. We have lodged a complaint with state Election Commission,” said Patro.

The BJD also objected to the publication of advertisements on Ujjwal Yojana and Swachch Bharat programmes despite strictures. It asked the commission to direct “the Centre to stop this propaganda and take stringent action against such violations”. The commission Saturday imposed curbs on campaigns promoting central schemes like Ujjwal Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission in Odia newspapers and channels in view of the polls.

BJP leader K V Singh Deo said the packages announced were meant for the whole country and not just Odisha.