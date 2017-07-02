Adviser to Nepal’s Vice-President visits Ludhiana, meets industrialists

Mahaveer Parsad Tordi, advisor to Vice President of Nepal, Saturday visited Ludhiana and met different groups of industrialists to invite them for the SAARC Co-relation Conference from December 7-9 in Nepal. Ludhiana: Mahaveer Parsad Tordi, advisor to Vice President of Nepal, Saturday visited Ludhiana and met different groups of industrialists to invite them for the SAARC Co-relation Conference from December 7-9 in Nepal.

Tordi said Nepal would vote for India in the upcoming United Nations meeting in its bid to become a permanent member. In separate meetings with industrialists, he said that 42 per cent of the Nepal’s imports came from India and that his country was willing to help Ludhiana industrialists in setting up units in Nepal. He said Nepal had a huge demand for bicycles and textile items being manufactured in India in huge quantity.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App