Advertisement of PM Narendra Modi’s announcement violates Model Code of Conduct: BJD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla ) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla )

The ruling BJD on Monday alleged that the newspaper advertisement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing packages for farmers, self-help groups and others is in clear violation of the model code of conduct which is in force for the three-tier panchayat elections in Odisha. A party delegation led by vice-president S N Patro on Monday submitted a petition to the State Election Commission alleging that the advertisement of PM’s announcement was opposed to the Model Code of Conduct in force since December 27.

In its petition, the BJD said the Centre issued an advertisement in an Odia daily regarding launch of a scheme and announcement of packages for farmers, SHGs with the picture of Prime Minister in a “gross violation of the code of conduct in vogue in the state.” BJD requested the SEC to intervene and direct “forthwith the Centre to stop this propaganda and take stringent action against such violations.”

Rejecting the ruling party’s allegation, BJP leader K V Singh Deo said the packages announced by the PM were meant for the entire country and not just Odisha, where panchayat elections are due.