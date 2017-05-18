Adverse SYL order may cause law and order problem in Punjab, says Amarinder Singh

Captain Amarinder Singh Captain Amarinder Singh

An adverse decision against Punjab in the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal case is likely to lead to major law and order problems in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has warned. He was speaking at the release of his book on the battle of Saragarhi and authorised biography, The People’s Maharaja, written by Khushwant Singh.

“There is 10 lakh hectares of area which supports 6.5 lakh people who live there. If they don’t get water from the river canal system, it will lead to a major law and order problem in the state,” Amarinder said.

He added that the case is sub-judice and is likely to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on July 11.

Comparing the 2012 and 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, he blamed the 2012 defeat to wrong selection of candidates.

“I had warned the party president and vice-president about 46 wrong candidates in 2012; only six of them won. This time, there was no such problem and we got nearly a two-thirds majority,” the Chief Minister added.

He also came out in support of the Army officer who had tied up a Kashmiri civilian to the bonnet of his jeep, supporting him for fulfilling the assigned task safely.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now