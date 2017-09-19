Advani renominated as LS panel chairman

L K Advani (File Photo) L K Advani (File Photo)

BJP Margdarshak Mandal member and veteran leader L K Advani has been renominated as Chairman of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Advani and all other 14 members have been given another term. The Ethics Committee examines every complaint relating to unethical conduct of a member referred to it. It can also take up suo motu investigation into matters relating to ethics, including those linked to unethical conduct by a member wherever necessary and make recommendations. Chairpersons of other Parliament panels have also been renominated.

They include P Karunakaran (CPM) for the Committee on Absence of Members from Sittings of the House and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (BJP) for the Committee on Government Assurances, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin. Chandrakant B Khaire (Shiv Sena) for the Committee on Papers Laid on the Table and Dilipkumar Mansukhlal Gandhi (BJP) for the Committee on Subordinate Legislation have also been renominated as chairmen of the respective panels.

Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha M Thambidurai has been nominated as chairman of the Committee on Private Members’ Bills and Resolutions in place of Dilipkumar Mansukhlal Gandhi. Thambidurai was also renominated as chairman of the panel on Local Area Development Scheme, which reviews implementation of the MPLAD scheme.

