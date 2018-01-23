Advaita Vedanta can solve terror: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Ekatm Yatra started by the BJP government from different places culminated on Monday at Omkareshwar in Khandwa district where Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted that the “Advaita Vedanta philosophy has solutions to problems like terrorism and the Maoist menace and is the only remedy to avoid the danger of a third World War”.

Speaking in the presence of Hindu religious gurus, including those who attended last year’s Narmada Seva Yatra, Chouhan said the philosophy, that the same consciousness (chetna) resides in humans, animals, rivers, mountains and planets, is without a parallel. “…Aatankwad, naxalwad.. agar tisre vishwa yuddha ka khatra talne ka duniya ke pass koi rasta hai, toh Advait Vedanta ka hai…,” he said.

BJP president Amit Shah was to attend the event to mark the culmination of yatras that began from Ujjain, Amarkantak, Pachmatha and Omkareshwar on December 18 but could not make it. A recorded video speech was shown to the audience. “By taking out the Narmada Seva Yatra and Ekatm Yatra, he has shaken spiritual consciousness,” Shah said, praising Chouhan in the message. Senior RSS functionary Bhaiyyaji Joshi was present.

Chouhan made a series of announcements like establishing a Vedant Sansthan and an Adi Shankarcharya memorial at Omkareshwar.

