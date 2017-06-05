Adulteration in milk: Madras High Court directs government to file status

Observing that adulteration in milk was a serious matter, the Madras High Court today directed the government to file a status report on the action taken on such complaints. The direction was given by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar while hearing a PIL by A P Suryaprakasam, an advocate, seeking a CBI probe into the reports of adulteration in milk by various private producers. Stating that milk plays a vital role in shaping the mind and body of every human being, he submitted that children are fed with milk because of its purity and nutritional value. As the government was responsible to safeguard the health and safety of citizens, it has to discharge its statutory duties against those adulterating foods, he contended.

Even the Dairy Development Minister had remarked that private milk suppliers added chemicals to extend longevity of their product, he submitted. It was unfortunate that the authorities, in spite of concrete proof available with them, have so far not taken any action against those indulged in adulteration. Suryaprakasam prayed for a direction to the government to take necessary steps urgently to amend Sec 272 of the IPC for enhancing punishment for adulteration of food or drink intended for sale to life sentence. The court posted the matter for further hearing to June 19.

