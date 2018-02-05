Adult woman free to choose place of living, partner: SC

Supreme Court (File) Supreme Court (File)

An adult woman is free to choose where she wants to live and with whom, the Supreme Court Monday said. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had summoned a woman for an interaction after her sister and brother had moved the court alleging she had been abducted and forced to live with a person in a Haryana village.

Dayawanti appeared before the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, and said she was willingly living with her partner, Jagdish, and would like to remain in her new house. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for her sister and brother, alleged the woman was abducted and taken to various places in Gujarat and was now being forced to live with the man.

“In pursuance of our order dated January 9, 2018, Dayawanti has been produced. She says that she wants to stay with Jagdish. She has also stated that she is not saying anything out of coercion but out of her own volition. “In view of the aforesaid, nothing remains to be adjudicated in this habeas corpus petition, and the same is disposed of accordingly,” the bench said. It said a woman was free to choose where she wanted to be and the partner with whom she wanted to live.

