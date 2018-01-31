ADR-Gujarat Election Watch report: Two BJP MLAs spent more than poll expense limit

Under Representation of the People Act, if a candidate exceeds the maximum limit of election expenses it could result in disqualification for a period of three years. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Under Representation of the People Act, if a candidate exceeds the maximum limit of election expenses it could result in disqualification for a period of three years. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Out of the total 182 MLAs in Gujarat, two MLAs — both from the BJP— have exceeded the poll expenditure limit during the recently concluded Assembly elections, according to a report of the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Gujarat Election Watch.

Rajendrasinh Chavda of Himmatnagar constituency in Sabarkantha district and Kubersinh Dindor from Santrampur constituency in Mahisagar district exceeded the expense limit of Rs 28 lakh by Rs 5.78 lakh (21 per cent) and Rs 95,766 (3 per cent), respectively.

Under Representation of the People Act, if a candidate exceeds the maximum limit of election expenses it could result in disqualification for a period of three years.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chavda denied he crossed the expense limit. “The expenditure is not what has been shown in the report, it is less than that. It is not Rs 33.78 lakh, but Rs 22.78 lakh. There might be some printing mistake in the report.”

Dindor also denied that he had exceeded the limit. “The actual expenditure was Rs 23.74 lakh and not Rs 28.95 lakh as mentioned in the report. The remaining amount was spent by the party (BJP) and not me where expenditure was made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah’s visits to the constituency… I have submitted an affidavit stating the same to the District Collector on Tuesday, and also sent a copy to the Election Commission,” Dindor said.

