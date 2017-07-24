Adopt zero tolerance towards corruption : Naveen Patnaik

Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Source: PTI) Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Source: PTI)

Asking administration to adopt a ‘no tolerance policy’ against corruption in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ton Thursday said an oversight committee would be formed to prevent it from taking place.

The state-level oversight committee would be headed by the state chief secretary, while district and block-level committees would undertake field visits and report the matter to the apex panel. “Corruption is the biggest enemy of development”, Patnaik said and asked the officials to create awareness among the officials and other stakeholders to prevent the menace.

Patnaik said special attention should be given on the welfare schemes like rural housing for poor people, Niramaya scheme for free distribution of medicines and INCDS for women and children. Earlier, Patnaik had given a call to end “PC” (percentage commission) being collected in the rural housing schemes. The state Vigilance Department has received 560 graft allegations in housing schemes. Acting on the basis of allegations, the sleuths have conducted surprise raids against 96 cases.

Chief Secretary A P Padhi said the committee is being formed in a bid to take strong action against corruption in the state after the chief minister reviewed the allegations of graft in the state secretariat here during the day. Meanwhile, the vigilance department has set up a helpline number to get feedback from the people on corruption in the rural housing schemes. “So far from July 20, we have received 289 complaints through helplines,” said vigilance director R P Sharma.

