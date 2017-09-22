Adolescent girls not mentally prepared for early marriage, have no say in groom selection: study

According to the study, reasons for early marriage included poor economic condition (71 per cent), the girl being a school dropout, number of siblings, along with societal pressure and insecurity.(Representational image) According to the study, reasons for early marriage included poor economic condition (71 per cent), the girl being a school dropout, number of siblings, along with societal pressure and insecurity.(Representational image)

A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research, conducted across 22 villages in Vadu — 30 km from Pune — has found that girls in the age group of 17-19 years were mentally unprepared for marriage.

The study found that not only were the girls scared, they were also not involved when the process of ‘selecting’ the groom was underway.

“There was very little communication between the parents and the daughter on issues pertaining to the timing of their marriage and selection of groom. Gender played an important factor… mothers of adolescent girls felt helpless as they had to rely on the head of the family and they could not participate in the decision-making process,” Dr Sanjay Juvekar, officer-in-charge, Vadu Health and Demographic Surveillance System (HDSS) and principal investigator for the study, told The Indian Express.

The Vadu Rural Health Programme is run by the KEM Hospital Research Centre (KEMHRC) and the HDSS — set up in 2002 — monitors health trends, diseases and vital events among a population of over 170,000 people residing in 22 villages. Along with Dr Laila Garda, director of KEMHRC, researchers used a mixed methods approach, complementing qualitative approach with a survey between 2012 and 14.

“We involved 383 adolescent girls in our study. Their mothers’ views were also studied. The aim was to document the adolescent girl’s perceptions and expectations of marriage, and to record their need of knowledge and skills with reference to a healthy sexual and reproductive life,” said Dr Ankita Shrivastava, project manager.

While adolescents were aware of the legal age of marriage, there seemed to be a divide between the personal choices made and the legal recommendations.

According to the study, reasons for early marriage included poor economic condition (71 per cent), the girl being a school dropout, number of siblings, along with societal pressure and insecurity.

When it came to selecting a groom, there was a preference for those who had a job as well as an agricultural background, found the study.

But the study found that the mental preparedness of the adolescents was “very poor”, as they were “very scared and anxious” when they learnt that they were going to get married. “There was a distinct lack of knowledge and awareness among girls regarding certain sexual and reproductive health issues that fuelled their fear and anxiety,” said researchers.

Study researchers have called for creating a supportive network of leaders and teachers who can empower girls to negotiate with their parents.

They said educating young girls and boys about sexuality was not just necessary to provide them with knowledge about their bodies, but also to eradicate the shame and stigma attached to their natural orientation and needs.

There was a need to talk about safe sexual practices, so as to promote healthier and safe sexual behaviour, they said.

