Adnan Sami claims staff were called ‘Indian dogs’ at Kuwait airport, Sushma Swaraj reaches out

Adnan Sami was granted Indian citizenship in 2016. (File) Adnan Sami was granted Indian citizenship in 2016. (File)

Noted singer Adnan Sami has claimed that his staff members were mistreated and called “Indian dogs” by immigration officials at an airport in Kuwait, where he had gone for a live performance. Sami, who was granted Indian citizenship in 2016, tweeted about the incident to the Indian embassy in Kuwait. Subsequently, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took cognizance of the matter.

@indembkwt We came 2 ur city wt luv & our Indian brethren embraced us with it. U gave no support. Kuwaiti airport immigration mistreated my staff 4 no reason & called thm ‘Indian Dogs’! Wn u wr contacted u did nothing!! How dare d Kuwaitis behave like this with arrogance?! pic.twitter.com/9OPfuPiTW1 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 6, 2018

“We came to your city with love and our Indian brethren embraced us with it. You gave no support. Kuwaiti airport immigration mistreated my staff for no reason and called them ‘Indian dogs’! When you were contacted, you did nothing! How dare the Kuwaitis behave like this with arrogance,” Adnan tweeted to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Thank you so much for your concern my dear. @SushmaSwaraj is a lady full of heart & she is in touch with me & is looking after our people.. I’m so proud that she is our foreign minister & looks after us all over the world. http://t.co/2KjCIyRG6f — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 6, 2018

The British-born singer also tagged Union Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj. The external affairs minister, who has built a reputation of acting quickly on matters related to Indians in distress in foreign countries, asked the singer to contact her on phone.

Later, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju wrote to Sami, assuring him that the “most dynamic” Sushma Swaraj was looking into the matter.

Sami later tweeted: “Thank you so much for your concern my dear. Sushma Swaraj is a lady full of heart and she is in touch with me and is looking after our people. I’m so proud that she is our foreign minister and looks after us all over the world.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd