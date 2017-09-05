Administration free to search Sirsa dera any time: Dera Sacha Sauda

Dera Sacha Sauda followers leave Sirsa on Monday. PTI Dera Sacha Sauda followers leave Sirsa on Monday. PTI

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda’s management has said the district administration was welcome to carry out a search of its headquarters in the town at any time and that they would cooperate with them. Dera trust chairperson Vipassana Insan told the media at Sirsa that they had asked the administration to search the dera premises. “We have no objection if the administration carries out a search of dera premises, we are ready for it,” she said.

The dera, however, claimed to have no contact with Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s confidant Honeypreet Insan, against whom a lookout notice has been issued. The police have also issued lookout notice for dera’s chief spokesperson Aditya Insan. Vipassana said both should cooperate with the police.

She clarified that as of now, there was no move to announce a successor for Ram Rahim. She said licensed weapons had been deposited by dera followers at Sirsa with the police authorities.

Meanwhile, the jailed Ram Rahim has reportedly sent names of 10 persons whom he wanted to meet in Sunaria jail in Rohtak, where he is lodged. They were Ram Rahim’s mother Naseeb Kaur, son Jasmeet Singh Insan, daughter-in-law Husanmeet Kaur Insan, daughters Charanpreet Kaur Insan and Amarpreet Kaur Insan, sons-in-law Shan-e-Meet and Ruhe-e-Meet, adopted daughter Honeypreet and the Dera trust chairperson Vipassana.

