Adivasis losing battle against their own government: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that though the adivasis fought against the British and against exploitation, they have been losing battle against their own governments. Adivasis played a major role in the fight against the colonial rule and the feudal system but their efforts, sacrifices have been forgotten by the successive governments that ruled the country since independence, said Vijayan addressing the inaugural meeting of Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch here today.

Stating that the adivasis are the most exploited lot in the country, Vijayan said the governments made no effort to improve their lot. “Their lands have been encroached by the multi-national companies and industries for mining and quarrying and the government on its part diluted the Forest Rights Act and the provisions under the fifth and sixth schedule of the Constitution,” he said.

Citing the case of adivasis of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh, the Kerala chief minister said the neo-liberal policy of the government is allowing the capitalists to move into forest land and adivasi villages and till date 14 corporate companies have entered the Bastar region in the name of mining.

“The security forces in the name of fighting against the maoists, are evicting the adivasis to facilitate the private companies to set up their industries. As a result the adivasis are getting killed in the crossfire of naxals and the police,” Vijayan said.

The colonial policy of displacement which the adivasis faced for decades before the Independence is still continuing, he said, adding, for them Indian government is no different from the British. “Not only the lands, the adivasis are losing their identity, culture and language. They became more vulnerable to exploitation and there is no security to their women and children,” Vijayan said.

Attacking the Congress, Vijayan said the party has failed in its role as major opposition party and is reluctant to take on the BJP. It is now the onus of the Left parties to intensify the struggle against exploitation of the adivasis, he added.

