Bandh in Asifabad after clashes between Gond tribals, Lambada Banjaras over govt jobs

Gond tribals and Lambada Banjaras clashed on Thursday evening at the Asifabad district collector’s office where the tribals were protesting against Lambadas taking up reserved government jobs. The clashes occurred when the tribals went to the collector office to demand that police release four tribals who were arrested earlier for allegedly attacking Lambadas. Adivasi leaders gave a protest and bandh call in Asifabad on Thursday after the arrest.

“The Lambada Banjaras come from Maharashtra and settle in Telangana district and are availing all the government benefits although they are not locals. In Maharashtra Lambadas are in BC category but in Telangana they are in SC category. Although, the come from outside the state, they are somehow managing get government jobs and are availing all the benefits under SC quota,’’ Babu Rao Gond, a tribal leader, said today.

The tribals had on Sunday vandalized idols of Lambada deities at Jodhegat and ransacked museum leading to arrest of several persons. As the two groups clashed District Collector K Champalal called for a meeting of the two communities but they did not attend. “Police intervened and dispersed the mob,’’ SP Sanpreet Singh said.

