Adityanath visits flood-hit Lakhimpur Kheri, orders relief measures

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today asked the Lakhimpur Kheri district authorities to ensure prompt and effective relief to people hit by floods here and said no laxity will be tolerated. Assuring that there will not be any shortage of funds to deal with natural calamities such as floods, the Chief Minister asked District Magistrate Akash Deep not to hesitate in utilising funds whenever required.

“Any laxity in this regard would be taken seriously,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister was on a visit to flood-hit Dhaurahra tehsil in the district to review the situation and distribute relief materials among the people affected by the deluge. While addressing a brief gathering, he assured the people that his government is sensitive towards the problems faced by people in flooded areas and instructions had been issued for rehabilitation and relief operations.

“The UP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are looking at ways to find out a permanent solution to Kheri floods which were mostly caused by rivers flowing from Nepal,” Adityanath said.

“Negotiations with the Nepal government were on to speed up the Pancheshwar dam project in the country, which could regulate the flow of water in the rivers,” he said.

