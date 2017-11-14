Adityanath kicks off BJP’s campaign for local body polls from Ayodhya, invokes Ram

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP supporters. (File) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP supporters. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday invoked Lord Ram as he started the local body election campaign for his party from Ayodhya. The local elections are scheduled to take place later this month. ANI quoted the chief minister as saying that nothing can be done without involving the Hindu deity in this country.

“Ram ke bagair bhaarat mein koi kaam nahi ho sakta, Ram hamari aastha ke prateek hain, Bharat ki puri aastha ke kendra bindu hain,” he said on Tuesday. (Nothing can be done without involving the Hindu deity in this country. Lord Ram is a symbol of faith for Indian people and also the centre point of faith of the whole country.)

The local body elections, to be held in three phases from November 22, are crucial for the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state. The BJP came to power with an absolute majority in assembly elections held early this year.

Earlier, Yogi had participated and led the pre-Diwali celebrations in this temple town. The UP CM has been at the helm of supporting the demand for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. He has also ‘appreciated’ spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s mediation on the Ram Temple issue. “Efforts on any level are good and worth welcoming,” he said.

During a function in Raipur, Yogi had said that the word “secular” was the “biggest lie” that has been told since Independence, and has damaged the country. The BJP leader also said that “distorting history was no less a crime than sedition”, and claimed that the word “Paki” was the “biggest insult” used in Europe. He was responding to a question on communalism and secularism at a function organised by the Dainik Jagran group.

