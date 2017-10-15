Yogi Adityanath govt working on RSS agenda, Samajwadi Party alleges

To a question whether senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav was satisfied in the party, Chaudhary responded in affirmative. (PTI) To a question whether senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav was satisfied in the party, Chaudhary responded in affirmative. (PTI)

The Samajwadi Party today accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of working according to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s agenda and claimed that it’s ordering of the survey of Bangladeshi people was part of it.

“The Yogi Adityanath government in UP is working as per the agenda of the RSS and as a part of this, is undertaking the survey of Bangladeshi people living in the state,” senior party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary told reporters here.

“We believe in the principle of Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam (the world is one family) and by adopting this principle only, we live in peace and harmony,” the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly said.

Chief minister Adityanath had on October 12 directed police officials to launch a survey to identify foreign nationals staying illegally in the state and they be sent out. He had also said that an intensive campaign should be conducted to check infiltration of suspicious elements from states sharing borders with UP.

Hitting out at the BJP government, Chaudhary today said, “A large number of Indians live in different countries across the world. What will happen if they are being pushed out?” He added that this was a government “not of the common people”. Asked about chief minister Adityanath campaigning in Gujarat for the Assembly elections, Chaudhary said, “Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (BJP President) Amit Shah have failed in Gujarat. Apart from playing the Hindu card, the BJP has no other option.”

“Adityanath will not be able to do any magic in favour of the BJP in Gujarat, as he has failed completely in UP,” he said. Chaudhary also accused the BJP government of “orchestrating communal riots” in the state to divert the attention of the people from its failure and to win the urban local bodies elections. “The Yogi Adityanath government has failed on all fronts. Law and order has deteriorated, price hike has virtually reached its peak and unemployment is assuming an alarming proportion,” he claimed.

To a question whether senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav was satisfied in the party, Chaudhary responded in affirmative. “Shivpal Yadav is satisfied in SP. The entire party is now united and blessings of Netaji (Mulaym Singh Yadav) are with Akhilesh Yadav,” he said.

Chaudhary’s statement comes within days of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav being seen together at a public event after a gap of several months, triggering speculation of a possible rapprochement. Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was unseated as the SP chief by Akhilesh Yadav in January, moved in a golf cart with his son and waved at excited party workers on October 12. Akhilesh Yadav, 44, touched the feet of his 77-year-old father, who is the SP patron, at the function at the Lohia Park to mark the 50th death anniversary of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia.

