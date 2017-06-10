Adityanath Govt reviews Akhilesh’s ‘perfume city’ project

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI photo) Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI photo)

Akhilesh Yadav’s ambitious project to make Kannauj a perfume city like Grasse in France is under the scanner of the Adityanath government. With work yet to begin on the ground, the government on Friday held a meeting to review the project. The meeting was attended by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation Managing Director Ranveer Prasad, district officials and stakeholders from the traditional attar (perfume) industry.

Two years ago, Akhilesh had visited France with his wife and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav. He had declared to develop Kannauj as a perfume city. Named ‘International Perfume Museum and Perfume Park’, the project’s foundation stone was laid by the couple in April 2016.

“There is nothing on the ground… even land acquisition has not been completed. Against the 100 acres required for the project, only 25 acres are available. Thus, the first review meeting was called today of a project whose concept is not yet clear,” said Kannauj District Magistrate Jagdish. “The government plans to build the park with private investment… After considering the opinion of stakeholders, the project will be given a final shape,” he added.

Around two years ago, 7.68 hectares were notified for the project in Parthana and Balnapur villages of Tirwa Tehsil in Kannauj. It was projected that the perfume park would house a special attar manufacturing zone for modern distillation and extraction units. Moreover, a perfume-based skill institute was also to be set up.

“There are apprehensions in the mind of the stakeholders, who are expected to set up their units at the park. While a consultant has been asked to work on the project, the district administration has been asked to clear land-related issues,” said the DM.

Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, said: “It was a preliminary meeting. First of all, the government has decided to attach the word ‘attar’ with the project on the request of the stakeholders, as they wanted a local name to be a part of the project. Secondly, we are considering to involve private investors. The consultant will also look into the viability of the project. More discussions will be held with stakeholders before the project is given a final shape.”

