Adityanath government asks DMs, SPs to tone up information network

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

District magistrates and police chiefs in UP have been asked to activate their information network by the Yogi Adityanath government which has taken exception to their failure in getting prompt reports about incidents in their area.

In a letter to all the district magistrates and police chiefs, Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar said it has been observed that district administrations have not been getting prompt information about crime, accidents and incidents of sensitive nature in their areas which often impede immediate action.

In many cases it has been seen that before the administration, it is the electronic and print media which come to know of the incidents and administrative officials also get to know about them from the media, he said in the letter yesterday, adding this reflected the failure of their information network.

“Remaining vigilant and alert is most essential for the administration,” the letter said, directing officials to make their network strong and get prompt information to facilitate immediate action in adherence with the priorities of the government.

The Chief Secretary said any laxity on this front will not be tolerated and action will be taken against the guilty after fixing responsibility.

