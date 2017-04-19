Adityanath Cabinet meet: UP govt to name airports after Gorakhnath, Deendayal

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

The Yogi Adityanath Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to name the civil terminal at the Indian Air Force (IAF) airport in Gorakhpur after Mahayogi Gorakhnath. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is presently head priest of the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, which was developed in memory of Gorakhnath.

The Cabinet also decided to name the civil terminal at IAF’s airport in Agra after BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay.

On Tuesday evening, Adityanath presided over his government’s third Cabinet meeting, during which five proposals, including two related to BJP ideologue, were approved. One was a proposal to exempt the movie Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi’ — based on the life of late Jan Sangh-BJP leader Vijayaraje Scindia — from entertainment tax. The movie, based on Scindia’s biography by Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, will be the first biopic of a Sangh Parivar icon to be commercially released.

The Cabinet approved introduction of penalties for insurance companies in the execution of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. The state government has decided that if an insurance company does not pay the claim of the farmer within 21 days against the loss of insured crop, penalties will be slapped on the company every seven days. If the claim is not paid within a month, the government will blacklist the company. It was also decided that an insurance company will have to set up its office in the district assigned for crop insurance. The state government said that around 36 lakh farmers were covered under the crop insurance scheme in the Rabi season of 2016-17.

