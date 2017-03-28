Adityanath, BJP’s star campaigner? It’s prerogative of high command: Vaghani

The Gujarat BJP chief is said to have made the comment about Adityanath campaigning in Gujarat on the sidelines of a meeting of party leaders in Rajkot on Sunday. (Representational Image) The Gujarat BJP chief is said to have made the comment about Adityanath campaigning in Gujarat on the sidelines of a meeting of party leaders in Rajkot on Sunday. (Representational Image)

A day after his reported comment that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be BJP’s star campaigner for the Gujarat Assembly polls, party’s state unit president Jitu Vaghani on Monday said a decision in this regard was a prerogative of the parliamentary board and the high command.

“We wish that all BJP chief ministers come to Gujarat and talk about the development work under the leadership of Narendrabhai Modi. We will convey our feelings to the central leadership. But, the ultimate decision on who will campaign in Gujarat will be taken by our leadership, Narendrabhai and Amitbhai (Shah),” Vaghani told The Indian Express. The Gujarat BJP chief is said to have made the comment about Adityanath campaigning in Gujarat on the sidelines of a meeting of party leaders in Rajkot on Sunday.

The Rajkot meeting was a deliberation on how the party could gain seats in important regions. The saffron party has set a target of winning 150 out of 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Asked about the meeting on Sunday, BJP leader from Rajkot Raju Dhruv said, “It is premature to decide who will be our star campaigners. Of course, we already have a star campaigner in Narendrabhai, as in Amitbhai.”

A source said that the party would also consider inviting Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to woo Hindi-speaking voters and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to woo Maharashtrian voters, apart from Adityanath, who might play a key role in Surat which has a large number of migrants from UP.

Surat BJP chief Nitin Bhajiyawala, however, said he had no information on who would be star campaigners for the party in Gujarat. “Wait till the election dates are announced,” said Bhajiyawala.

Meanwhile, the state BJP unit has left no stone unturned to ensure a grand celebration on Wednesday of the party’s recent electoral victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and also formation of BJP governments in Goa and Manipur. BJP national president Amit Shah would address around one lakh BJP members during the celebrations.

On Monday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, inaugurating a BJP Abhyas varg — held at the Bochanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan temple in Sarangpur of Botad district, said, “The recent UP win of the BJP has shown how much love and faith people have in Narendra Modi.” BJP’s massive victory in Uttar Pradesh is set to be highlighted by the party leaders in the Gujarat Assembly poll campaign.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd