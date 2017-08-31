Aditya Sachdeva murder case: Rocky Yadav, three others held guilty; sentencing on Sept 6

The Supreme Court had on March 6 refused to vacate its order cancelling the bail of Rocky Yadav in the case. (File photo) The Supreme Court had on March 6 refused to vacate its order cancelling the bail of Rocky Yadav in the case. (File photo)

The Gaya District Court on Thursday held Rocky Yadav, son of suspended JD(U) leader Manorama Devi, and three others guilty in the Aditya Sachdeva murder case. The court said that the order on quantum of sentence against them will be given on September 6.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ), Sachchidanand Singh, delivered the judgement in the Gaya road rage case, in which Aditya lost his life. Aditya, a class XII student, was killed in Gaya on May 7 last year. Rocky was arrested from his father Bindi Yadav’s mixer plant in Gaya on May 10 last year.

Earlier in the day, ANI had quoted Aditya’s parents as saying: “We hope that the law does justice with us and with our son.”

The Supreme Court had on March 6 refused to vacate its order cancelling the bail of Rocky Yadav in the case. In October last year, the top court had stayed the bail granted by the Patna High Court to Yadav, who is the main accused in the case.

Rocky’s parents, accused of sheltering him while he was on the run after the murder, were recently granted bail.

