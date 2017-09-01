Gaya road rage case: Rocky Yadav, three others convicted

Rocky Yadav outside the Gaya court after his conviction, Thursday. PTI Rocky Yadav outside the Gaya court after his conviction, Thursday. PTI

A special court in Gaya on Thursday convicted Rocky Yadav and three others, including his father Bindi Yadav, cousin Teni Yadav and his mother’s security guard Rajesh Kumar, for the murder of Class 12 student Aditya Sachdeva in a road rage case last year. Aditya was shot dead after he overtook Rocky’s Range Rover on May 7, 2016.

The verdict came five days ahead of the September 5 deadline fixed by the Supreme Court in the case. The quantum of punishment would be announced on September 6.

While the Court of Additional District Judge-I held Rocky and two others guilty under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy), among other provisions, Bindi was convicted under IPC Section 212 (harbouring the offender).

Rocky is the son of suspended JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi, who was earlier held for storing liquor after Bihar promulgated Prohibition in April last year.

Public Prosecutor (Gaya) Sartaj Ali Khan said over the phone that a total of 30 witnesses were produced in the case. “The defence had not produced any witnesses. Out of the 30 witnesses, six witnesses had turned hostile. The police had submitted the chargesheet in the case on June 10, 2016,” Khan said.

While Aditya’s father could not be reached for comment, he told mediapersons that the judgment had come as “new light” in the lives of people who fall victim to high-handedness. All the four convicts were sent to Gaya central jail under tight security, police said.

