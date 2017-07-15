Adhir Chowdhury to PM Modi : ‘Intervene, save people in the region’

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury (File) West Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury (File)

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding his intervention to resolve the unrest in the Darjeeling hills. “As a responsible citizen of India and an elected representative of people from the state of West Bengal, I felt the urgency to draw your kind attention and involvement towards an immediate and peaceful solution in the hill district of Darjeeling. The hills of Darjeeling are witnessing violence and shut down for nearly a month, as a result of which local residents are suffering a lot,” read a copy of the letter dated July 14.

The Congress MP further wrote: “Scores of government offices/government properties including Railway Stations, Heritage buildings and Hydel Power Stations are being torched… So I would urge that the Prime Minister himself should intervene and save people from acute distress.”

On Thursday, Chowdhury had slammed both CM Mamata Banerjee and the Modi government for their lack of will to resolve the unrest.

