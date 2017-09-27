Adhere to rules while issuing licence for firework sale, says Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court. (File/Photo) Delhi High Court. (File/Photo)

With the festival of lights fast approaching, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the police to strictly adhere to the laws governing explosives while granting licences for sale of fireworks and crackers during Diwali. The direction by a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar came on a PIL by an NGO which alleged that the Delhi Police was not complying with the Explosive Act and Rules while issuing licences for sale of fire crackers.

“It cannot be denied that the statutory mandate as well as the stipulations of the rules framed thereunder have to be strictly adhered to and complied with.

“This writ petition is disposed of with a direction to the respondents (police) to ensure that the provisions of the Explosives Act, 1884 and the Explosive Rules, 2008 framed thereunder, are strictly adhered to while considering for issuance of licences for sale of fireworks and crackers in Delhi in the ensuing festival season,” the court said.

